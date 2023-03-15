Embajadora chilena enamorada de Argentina 1985

Bárbara Figueroa lamentó que el film de Mitre no haya ganado el Oscar. Que opina de Bielsa.

La embajadora de chile en nuestro país, Bárbara Figueroa, recibió a periodistas en la embajada a agenda abierta. La diplomática de Boric ensalzó el film argentino,  Argentina1985, señalando que le encantó la peli y que le genera una sana envidia el Juicio a las Juntas militares. Recordemos que el proceso de salida democrática de Chile no contó con esa revisión judicial de juzgar la violación de derechos humanos cometidos por la dictadura de Pinochet.

Figueroa , de formación sindical, tiene mucho conocimiento de la política local y asegura que sea cual sea el próximo resultado electoral deberá seguir al senda de profundizar la relación bilateral.

En ese sentido , consideró superado el roce con el embajador argentino , Rafael Bielsa por sus dichos sobre la justicia chilena a favor del líder mapuche, Facundo Jones Huala.

En el gobierno socialista chileno , esperan que el gobierno de Alberto junto con. el Banco Central generen condiciones mejores para las empresas transandinas ante las trabas  del tipo de cambio.

Los organizadores prometieron, para la próxima, un desayuno bien chileno, al estilo de los que le gustan al actor Pedro Pascal: tostadas con palta. Una costumbre que se ha vuelto también muy porteña.

 

 