Emilio del Guercio con Patricia

Las listas del Parlasur contienen algunas sorpresas como el músico Emilio del Guercio. El ex Almendra fue militante peronista con simpatías en la JP. De esos años debió conocer a Patricia Bullrich que ahora lo convenció para que sea un candidato legislador en la región sur.

Ya se había manifestado como anti kirchnerista. Cuenta la historia del rock que fue este inspirado músico el que lo acercó a ciertos apoyos militantes al flaco Spinetta en los agitados años 70.