Emilio, el hijo de Cormillot tendrá una padrino de fuste

Alberto está chocho con su hijo Emilio. El bebé crece con todos los incentivos ya que sus padres hasta le pusieron un maestro de Chino, para que vaya familiarizándose con el idioma del futuro. Muy pronto Emilio tendrá otro acontecimiento importante ya que será bautizado.

El padrino de Emilio será el periodista y dueño de Perfil, Jorge Fontevecchia. Son muy amigos con Cormillot quien en épocas de la dictadura le pudo conseguir un salvoconducto para evitar caer en las manos genocidas.