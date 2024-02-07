Emotiva despedida de Cristina Pérez del noticiero y las dudas que quedan

La conductora agradeció a las autoridades del canal por encontrarle otro lugar en los contenidos . Qué pasará en el noticiero que conducía junto a Barilli.

Cristina Pérez tuvo su emotiva despedida del noticiero. que quizás sea un hasta pronto siga como funcionario de Defensa su pareja, Luis Petri.

La conductora dio muestras de agradecimiento por el final de las negociaciones con el canal que le permitirán hacer especiales y quedarse así en al grilla.

Un fuerte debate interno suscitó su caso y también el definir si tendrá reemplazo o no en el noticiero. En principio, habrá varias bastoneras con Barilli , una suerte de licuaron de una figura central como sucedió en Telenoche cuando se disolvió la última pareja fuerte de Santo y Santillán.

Algunas versiones indican que el productor general, Roberto Mayo no quiere darle todo el control a Barilli de la conducción.  Habrá que ver cómo se acomodan los tantos.