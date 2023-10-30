Empleados de YPF atacaron a un periodista por mostrar la escasez de nafta

Lo empujaron y lo obligaron a salir de la estación de servicio que funciona en el ACA.

Un cronista de A24 fue agredido por un grupo de empleados de YPF cuando intentaba mostrar que ya no había nafta. Ocurrió anoche, en la YPF que funciona en la sede del ACA, sobre avenida Del Libertador. El cronista fue empujado y sacado por una “patota” conformada por playeros y empleados de seguridad. Un Policía miraba la escena sin intervenir y el conductor Rolando Graña reclamaba una disculpas al aire.

Más tarde, el supuesto encargado del lugar trató de minimizar la agresión: “Estábamos tratando de terminar de cerrar la estación porque nos quedamos sin combustible. Y vino a hacer una pregunta al playero. Se ve que tuvieron un malentendido porque adentro de la estación no se puede firmar”. 

Graña negó al aire que necesiten autorización para filmar: “Te cuento que desde YPF me están explicando que la estación de servicio, si bien puede tener del dueño un privado, es pública, es de uso público y que se puede filmar salvo que vos ya estés interrumpiendo o molestando algún trabajo particular”.