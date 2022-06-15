En el Congreso se tiran con lechones en medio de la inflación

El debate caliente de diputados incluyó chicanas y hasta espacio para las chanzas. El diputado del PRO, Luciano Laspina, terminó apostando un lechón al colega de la bancada oficialista, Carlos Heller. Laspina pronosticó que la inflación del año próximo será de 3 dígitos, es decir alrededor del 100% anual. El economista opositor apostó sobre la banca un lechón.