En el programa de Dady entregan el premio al Gorila de la semana

en el primer programa de Peronismo Para Todos fue invitado el Cuervo Larroque. Un programa sesgado de kirchnerismo.

Dady Brieva cumplió lo que prometió en la previa. Volvió a la tele para hacer peronismo explícito. Su primer invitado en Peronismo Para Todos (PPT) fue el Cuervo Larroque. El integrante de La Cámpora y funcionario de Kicillof volvió a ratificr su ninguneo a la figura de Alberto, a quien no lo ve en la grilla de candidatos del oficialismo. “Si tuviera algina posibilidad , yo mismo estaaría pegando carlteles”, afirmó cuestionando la opción reeleccionista del presidente.

 

Volviendo a Dady , su programa es una suerte de gabinete psicológico dentro de una unidada básica peronista. El conductor busca explicacione sobre el por qué hay tantia tibieza en los planteos del oficialismo. Es así que invita al Cuervo al subir el tono ante la oposición. El funcionario le recuerda que pronto habrá un acto para tratar de convencer a Cristina a que se sume a las boletas electorales pese al haberse definido como “proscripta”.

El programa, en la pantalla de C5N, postula tomarse la realidad con humor. Habría que decírcelo a la cada de Brieva que es la de un hombre con gesto adusto ante la adversidad que atraviesan las chances del oficialismo en la elección nacional de octubre.

El color lo pone el premio que otorga la producción al “gorila de la semana”. Pistas y una foto que se va destapando de a poco. El primero elegido fue el modisto Roberto Piazza.