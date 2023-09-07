En el programa de Navarro revelaron que el oficialismo decidió esconder a Cristina durante la campaña

“La idea es hacer una campaña que se hable más del futuro que del pasado”, dijeron en el programa de Navarro.

Durante los últimos días, hubo distintas reuniones entre los referentes del oficialismo para diagramar la campaña de cara a las generales. En esos encuentros se habló sobre la presencia o la ausencia de Cristina Kirchner, que sigue sin hablar después de las PASO. “En principio Cristina no va a aparecer en las próximas semanas, tiene que ver con una cuestión táctica”, dijo un periodista del programa de Roberto Navarro.

En esa reuniones participaron Juan Manuel Olmos, Malena Galmarini, y Wado De Pedro, entre otros.

“La idea es hacer una campaña que se hable más del futuro que del pasado”, contó el mismo periodista, lo que molestó a Navarro, que reclamó más participación de la vicepresidenta. “Es bastante obvio que con Cristina sacan más votos que sin Cristina”, dijo el conductor.

 