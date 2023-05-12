En el Reino de Milei, se juega otra prueba de fe en Tierra del Fuego

Lleva de candidata a gobernadora a una líder evangelista. Quién es y qué piensa.

Se trata de la pastora evangélica, Andrea Almirón. Es un activa militante anti aborto y se opone a la paridad de género. Tiene amplia actividad en las redes sociales. Este domingo 14 de mayo, el lugar más austral del país estará alejado de las polémicas de amparos dictados por la Corte en materia electoral, que tocaron le nervio de elecciones en Tucumán y Santiago del Estero.

La pastora de Milei intentará ser sorpresa, aunque por ahora el libertario está mostrando endeblez en el armado nacional por debajo de su explosiva figura.  En su primera experiencia como política, Almirón hizo una retórica anti casta prometiendo que si llega al gobierno eliminará empleo estatal.

Tierra del Fuego repetiría el esquema de arranque que han tenido estas primeras compulsas electorales, es decir con un triunfo asegurado de los oficialismos. El gobernador , Gustavo Melella, irá por la reelección. Su armado se referencia en simpatías kirchneristas. Juntos va dividido.

Milei recuesta su fe en una líder espiritual . Nada más lejano a un autentico liberal. Almirón dice que es candidata por un llamado de Dios .

 