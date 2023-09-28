En el senado bonaerense también hay “chocolate”

Hay una mujer que quiere contar a la justicia como usaron su nombre para pasar la tarjeta de débito como supuesta empleada de una ex senadora.

Poder Ciudadano conectó a una mujer que dice tener pruebas sobre haber sido víctima de usurpación de identidad para el cobro de dinero negro de la política. El testimonio de “Myriam”  puede sacudir al Senado como espejo del caso “Chocolate” que escandaliza a la Cámara Baja bonaerense.

La humilde mujer se quedó sin trabajo cuando clausuraron una calesita en Berisso, en el 2014. Desesperada pidió ayuda. El llamado llegó unos días después a su casa , desde una oficina del senado bonaerense. Le dieron una cita para tenderla “una mano”.

La sorpresa de Myriam fue que un tal Kappa, un supuesto operador del senado de entonces, la llevó directo al despacho de una senadora provincial. Según la denunciante la receptora de la desesperada fue la senadora , Elida Chiquita Villa de Bartoletti. Viuda del ex intendente de General Viamonte, Juan Carlos Bartoletti. Exsenadora Provincial por la cuarta sección electoral.

La reunión fue la única y última ya que tras venderle solidaridad ante su caso y que por ser oriunda (la ex senadora ) de Los Toldos , el peronismo aparecería para tenderle una mano solidaria. Nadie la llamó , su teléfono enmudeció. Años más tarde, Myriam descubrió la estafa acudiendo a la ANSES , donde le mostraron que estaba recibiendo aportes de parte de la legislatura provincial. La indignación fue total.

Pudo contactar una abogada que finalmente la desalentó a hacer la denuncia. En el BAPRO de La Plata, el mismo de las andanzas de Chocolate, una empleada desestimó su relato , diciéndole: “Señora acá viene otra persona con la tarjeta a cobrar”, cuestión que era una obviedad de sospechas de irregularidad.

Ese mismo día en que quiso alertar a la entidad bancaria, cual si fuera una mueca de su destino, se volvió a topar con Kappa quien estaba sacando dinero de un cajero. Se quedó con la espina :”¿ Habrá sacado dinero con mi identidad?”

Recordemos que en cuanto al caso Chocolate, prima la cofradía del sistema. silencios o palabras huecas. E caso de Myiriam podría reactivar la pesquisa desde otras perspectiva que podría sacar del pantano en que metieron, dos Camaristas, la investigación.

 