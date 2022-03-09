En Intrusos, Laura Ubfal destrozó a Jorge Rial: “Está comiendo de su medicina” 

La periodista criticó a Rial y sugirió que Luis Ventura debería escribir un libro.

Laura Ubfal levantó el perfil en los últimos días. Donde puede y como puede, cuestiona a Jorge Rial. En su programa lo trató de “extorsionador” por lo que había dicho Rial de Adrián Pallares, pero se animó hasta en Intrusos.

“Lamento lo que está pasando Romina Pereiro”, lanzó. Y dijo que Rial “está comiendo de su medicina y no le gusta nada”. 

“¿Sentis que no le tiene miedo?”, le preguntó con malicia Flor de la V.

Ubfal sugirió que Luis Ventura debería escribir un libro: “El sabe lo que se pagaba”.

 