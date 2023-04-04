En la Ciudad también podría haber un “tapado”: quién es “El cadete” de Navarro

Pedro Rosemblat se hizo conocido como humorista en C5N.

Pedro Rosemblat se hizo conocido durante el gobierno de Mauricio Macri, cuando comenzó con su personaje de “El cadete” en el programa El Destape, conducido por Roberto Navarro. Eran los tiempos de explosión de C5N. “La idea inicial era que hicieron de mozo o de motoquero, pero me cayó mejor ser cadete“, contó en una entrevista.

Pese a que de joven soñaba con estudiar Derecho, “el Cadete” se dio cuenta que lo suyo era el humor. La fama de la tele lo llevó a las tablas y terminó haciendo presentaciones en teatros.

El joven humorista fue creciendo como militante K y ahora suena como precandidato a jefe de Gobierno. El dato lo había adelantado el periodista Mauro Federico hace una semanas y cada vez tiene más fuerza.

Rosemblat habría sido propuesto por Máximo Kirchner, pero podría ser candidato por la lista de Juan Grabois, el amigo del Papa. El joven humorista por ahora sigue en los medios de Navarro.

En el espacio del Frente de Todos asoman otros dos candidatos fuertes: el ministro de Turismo y Deportes, Matías Lammens y el diputado Leandro Santoro.

El PRO ya decidió que tendrá un solo candidato. El que suena más fuerte es Jorge Macri. Si eso se concreta, deberán bajarse Soledad Acuña y Fernán Quirós.

 