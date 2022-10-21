En la Universidad Torcuato Di Tella gana Menem

Una agrupación estudiantil, la Carlos Menem, se alzó con el triunfo. Los jóvenes reivindicar las década de los 90 y seguro que añoran el 1 a1 , sobre todo cuando sus padres deben afrontar la cuota. La lista neo menemista obtuvo más del 53 % de los votos. Las dos cabezas intelectuales de esta Universidad fallecieron. En el caso de Torcuato es conocida la anécdota que le dictaba clases personales a Macri para ilustrarlo , en el momento que quiso dar el paso a la carrera política.