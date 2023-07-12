En medio de la campaña, Soria intervino la Fundación de Patricia Bullrich

Tuvo en cuenta un dictamen de la IGJ. Qué dijo Rodriguez Larreta.

En medio de la campaña, el ministro de Justicia Martin Soria dispuso la intervención por 180 días hábiles del Instituto de Estudios Estratégicos en Seguridad Asociación Civil (IEES), presidido por Patricia Bullrich.

El Ministerio argumentó supuestas irregularidades de la Fundación destinadas “a financiar acciones de proselitismo político, en franca contradicción con el objeto social autorizado”.

La medida había sido alentada por la Inspección General de Justicia (IGJ), a cargo de Ricardo Nissen. Se trata del mismo funcionario que bloqueó toda información sobre el Instituto Patria de Cristina Kirchner ante medidas para conocer, por ejemplo, como se financia. Antes del 2019, Nissen era el apoderado legal de los Kirchner en la causa Hotesur.

“Quiero compartir con la gente que estemos fuertes, porque los ataques seguirán en las próximas semanas. Buscan correr la atención de su gestión desastrosa y de la miseria que genera el kirchnerismo”, dijo Bullrich a través de Twitter.

Horas después, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta se solidarizó a través de la misma red social.