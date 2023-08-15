En medio de la crisis financiera, hubo cortocircuitos con el anuncio sobre la carne

Se anunció un cierre a las exportaciones que luego se dio de baja.

Si algo faltaba a la crisis económica era confusión en la comunicación. Este martes, cerca del mediodía, un comunicado emitido desde la Aduana hablaba de cierre por 15 días a las exportaciones de carne a raíz del aumento del 30% en el precio de la hacienda tras la devaluación.

No es un tema menor porque el titular de la Aduana, Guillermo Michel, pasó a tener un rol preponderante en los acuerdos de precios en las últimas horas. Sin embargo, apenas dos horas después del primer anuncio, el secretario de Agricultura, Juan José Bahillo, salió a desmentir la versión.

“Nuestra responsabilidad como funcionarios públicos es llevar certidumbre a los sectores productivos y tranquilidad a la gente. Desde @Economia_Ar estamos negociando los precios de carnes para el mercado interno y no hay suspensiones a la exportación de carnes”, aclaró en Twitter.

Para ese momento, varios candidatos como Patricia Bullrich ya habían reaccionado con mensajes en las redes sociales.

Luego del ida y vuelta, hubo una reunión con los empresarios del sector y se aclaró el panorama. “Estamos trabajando con el sector en un acuerdo de volumen y precios para el abastecimiento en el mercado doméstico y sostener las exportaciones”, dijo Michel tras ese encuentro. Pero el papelón ya estaba hecho.