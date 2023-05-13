En medio de la crisis se proyecta un escenario politico tricolor

Se la podría llamar el sistema politico “cassata”. Como se gobierna a partir del 2024.

Mientras galopa la inflación y el proceso electoral avanza, en tonada triste, varios actores principales del sistema politico comienzan a preguntarse cómo se gobernará la argentina de la pobreza y la fragmentación del 2024. Este último punto , se vería cristalizado sí ,como resultado de las elecciones,  se cristalizara un triangulo de poder ,repartido en los tres distritos principales del mapa electoral.

Digámoslo de esta manera: el PRO se queda con la Nación , el radicalismo con la ciudad y el peronismo con la provincia de Buenos Aires. Un escenario muy factible de que ocurra , algo así como el postre “cassata”. Tres colores  y un gusto insulso.

En lo nacional,  están picando en punta Horacio Rodríguez Larreta y Patricia Bullrich. Muchos encuestadores creen que de esa interna saldría el proximo presiente de la Nación , mas allá del efecto sorpresa Milei. La interna irresuelta en la ciudad del PRO , sobre las dudas si habra o no único candidato, está abriéndole el panorama al radical Martín Lousteau. Un radicalismo que se viene acostumbrando a ser invitado en los esquemas de coaliciones , con un. rol meramente parlamentario, saborea un regreso a primera divisiones

Larreta parece preferir priorizar la elección con la contención de la UCR a nivel de la totalidad de al extension país. que escucharlo a Mauricio que le advierte sobre el riesgo de “regalar” CABA. En el fondo, entre ellos crece la desconfianza y tiene un vision sobre la futura gobernabilidad muy distinta. El Jefe de gobierno quiere sumar a la mayoría posible de los sectores politicos mientras que el fundador del PRO limita todo a una coalición de derecha.

En las huestes de la UCR capital,  creen que Horacio les facilitará camino y hasta pueden verse beneficiados por un votante del kirchnerismo que digiere cualquier bocado excepto que surja un nuevo Macri gobernando la ciudad. Ha sido un gesto buscado el del senador Lousteau pelearse e vivo y directo con Cristina. Sabe qué le puede ayudar a eliminar la patina de colaborador con los Kirchner , cuando fue el ministro de la 125, entre un votante refractario al kirchnerismo.

En tanto, Kicillof resiste las presiones de La Cámpora para pasar de la pelea provincia a lo nacional. En la semana, abrió la hipótesis de adelantamiento de las elecciones en territorio bonaerense , un claro gesto de desesperación ante la debacle del gobierno nacional.

Sus chances son factibles ya que en una reñida eleccion se puede ganar tan solo por un voto, teniendo en cuenta que no hay segunda vuelta. Allí ,  en la batalla final, también crecen las diferencias en la cúpula de Juntos. Demasiadas puertas abiertas y un escenario futuro de tripartición del poder: la argentina “cassata”.

 

