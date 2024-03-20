En medio de reconfiguraciones políticas, Karina Milei estaría pensando en una candidatura

Piensan en la LLA que es la llave para reforzar el proyecto como cabeza de lista en las legislativas de mitad de término.

Es la simbiosis de las Fuerzas del Cielo. Javier y Karina representan otro dueto político de continuismo como lo intentaron Néstor y Cristina, hasta que el destino jugó un cambio con la muerte del ex mandatario.

Karina Milei es la fuerza interna del gobierno y todos se alinean a una mujer de carácter fuerte que hace y deshace para cuidar las espaldas del presidente. Estar bien con la Secretaria General es poder acceder a la cotidianeidad del primer mandatario. Hubo varios funcionarios que volaron por su bajada de pulgar.

A esta altura no cabe duda de poder que tiene el “Jefe”. Cuando crecieron las fricciones con la vice, Victoria Villarruel, siempre señalaron a la hermana del presidente como la que generó esas distancia y desconfianza. La foto de la “reconciliación” fue discernir que la cuenta no se podía seguir tironeando en momentos delicados donde la paciencia pende de un hilo.

Ambas mujeres  tiene sus proyectos políticos en danza. Si terminarán unidas o en franca competencia se verá entrando en el primer año de gestión. Varias fuentes cercanas al corazón de la Rosada dicen estar convencidos que Karina será candidata en la provincia , como cabeza de lista legislativa para garantizar un caudal de votos que de gobernabilidad. De ser así, seguramente será de tipo testimonial ya que sería raro que se vaya del gabinete.

A Karina no le gusta hablar en público y mucho menos con la prensa. Ese supuesto déficit está bajo estudio en las usinas de asesores que tiene el nuevo poder.

Mientas, parecidos objetivos tiene Villarruel. Su leitmotiv es acompañar pero no hasta el cementerio, de proseguir el presidente incurriendo en confrontaciones innecesarias. Distanciada de quien fue su principal operador, el diputado bonaerense Guillermo Maximiliano Montenegro. Su equipo busca ahora un nuevo armador con vistas a una posible postulación. Quiere separarse de la idea de una simple administradora del Senado. Ir construyendo agenda propia par despegar cuando se pueda. ¿Candidata de los porteños?

Las mujeres, tras la luz languideciendo de Cristina, siguen empujando con fuerza en las discusión del poder con un escenario muy cambiante.