En medio de una campaña austera, Bullrich hizo un vuelo privado polémico

Se subió a un avión de uno de sus principales aportantes.

Patricia Bullrich se distinguió de su contrincante en la PASO por una enorme austeridad, al menos en sus traslados al interior. La mayoría de los viajes fueron en aviones de Aerolíneas Argentinas, pero sobre el final hubo algunos ruidos.

El domingo pasado, luego de una reunión a solas con Mauricio Macri revelada por Infobae, Bullrich viajó a Trelew para apoyar al electo gobernador de Chubut, Ignacio Torres. El periodista Pablo De León publicó que el viaje se hizo a bordo de un avión privado. A la ida o a la vuelta, la candidata se habría subido al avión de los hermanos Neuss, que figuran entre los máximos aportantes a su campaña.

Los Neuss, según esa nota publicada en Clarín, también habrían viajado, lo que agrega polémica a la cuestión. ¿Puede un candidato aceptar una invitación de ese tipo? La respuesta es no. Los vuelos privados deben ser pagados con fondos de la campaña y facturados.

En el búnker de Bullrich no desmienten nada pero aseguran que Rodriguez Larreta no paró de alquilar aviones en toda la campaña. Y destacan que Gerardo Morales siempre usó el avión oficial de la provincia de Jujuy.

Esta semana, Bullrich otra vez habría usado un avión privado para ir a Pergamino, en la provincia de Buenos Aires. En ese caso fue fotografiada bajando de un Pipper PA-31-350, matrícula LV-CXI.