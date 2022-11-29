¿En que idioma le hablamos a los brasileños?

Está claro que el idioma predominante para hacerse entender ante el futbol globar que se expande en Qatar , es el inglés. Sin embargo, result+o al menos pintoresco que la cronista de la TV Pública utilizara esta herramienta para el intercambio con hinchas brasileños. La periodista Sofía Martínez  fue muy criticada por hacer las preguntas en inglés a los de la torcida brasilera. En el piso, Goycochea y otros compañeros le trataron de hacer entender de su equivocación.

 