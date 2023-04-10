¿ En qué vices piensan Larreta y Kicillof?

La elección por dos mujeres que equilibran la fórmula. Dos dirigentes que se juegan todo.

Los dos se imaginan gobernantes en el 2014 . Uno el presidente de los argentinos. El otro el reelegido en la provincia. Horacio Rodriguez Larreta debe atreavesar una interna con Patricia Bullrich muy compleja donde Mauricio Macri jugaría a favor del ala dura. Hará un gesto de autoridad frente al ex presidente realizando una eleccion “concurrente” , con dos urnas separando el perfil electoral de la ciudad con la boleta nacional. El jefe de gobierno porteño está decidido a cuidar la coalición con los radicales, y si es necesario facilitarle un triunfo a Martín Lousteau en la ciudad.

Hay es esta jugada otro principio, el de fórmulas mixtas. En este sentido , avanza con la senadora Carolina Losada pra sumarla en la fórmula. Esto está articulado con Gerardo Morales que seguramente bajaría su postulación a fines de abril. Sus asesores sostienen que Losada podría ablandar al candidato , cuyo punto debil es la falta de carisma. Además, la ex periodista es una cara opusta a la de Cristina con la que busca siempre confrontar en el Senado.

Por el lado de Kicillof son días de incertidubre, Están asimilando el golpe del último caso de inseguridad donde terminó asesinado el colectivero de la línea 620 y sus consecuencias electorales. Antes de este creunto episodio, el gobierno bonaerense hacía cuentas que le daban cierta ventaja sobre la oposición , en un distrito que es excento de ballotage. Al Kicillo le falta una compañera de fórmula . Qeuda descartado que repita con la matancera, Verónica Magario. En ese distrito hay una voráz interna con el Grupo piquetero Evita.

Entonces, la elegida de Kicillof es la sobrina nieta de Eva. Cristina Álvarez Rodriguez , actual Ministra de Gobierno Bonarense quien responde directamente a Máximo Kirchner.