El nuevo negocio inmobiliario de Sergio Berni en el Sur

El ministro de Seguridad compró un terreno en esa ciudad y planea construir un complejo.

El actual ministro de Seguridad hace mucho tiempo tiene un complejo de cabañas en 28 de noviembre, en Santa Cruz, que se hizo conocido cuando trascendió que había tenido vinculación comercial con Lázaro Báez. “En 2008 alquilé parte de mis cabañas a Austral Construcciones. Está todo acentado en la documentación con facturas que llevan mi firma. No hay nada que esconder, está todo declarado”, contó el funcionario en ese momento.

El funcionario parece haber expandido sus negocios. El diario de Rio Negro reveló que Berni compró un terreno de 1.450 m2 en Bariloche, a la altura del Km 6 de la avenida Bustillo. El lugar tiene vista al lago Nahuel Huapi y para los locales es conocido porque está pegado a la Hostería del Viejo Molino, un punto tradicional de la ciudad.

La construcción de un complejo hotelero habría comenzado pero las obras se pararon. “El terreno quedó tan abandonado que hubo quejas de vecinos porque los árboles talados quedaron tirados, arrumbados a un costado de la ruta”, informó el periodista Rodis Recalt.