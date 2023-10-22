En Rusia le dieron la espalda a Bregman

Una curiosidad sobre los argentinos radicados en el exterior. En la Plaza de Moscú, la candidata de izquierda Myriam Bregman perdió.  Massa sacó 12 votos, Pato 8 , Milei 7, y Myriam Bregman 4. En la mayoría de los otros países resultó que los argentinos radicados en en exterior se volcaron a favor de Juntos. Igual es muy ínfima la influencia del voto en el resultado final de la elección nacional.