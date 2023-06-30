En San Juan se pone a prueba un candidato a gobernador de Larreta

Se trata de Marcelo Orrego, Compite frente al hermano de Sergio Uñac. Le dicen el sanjuanino mas aporteñado.

Marcelo Orrego pașa mas tiempo en Buenos Aires mas que en su propia provincia que aspira a gobernar, si es que el domingo puede ganarle a el hermano de Sergio Uñac, Rubén. Es que el candidato de Juntos por el Cambio recibe instrucciones permanentes de Macri y Larreta. Por esas roscas permanentes , sus adversarios lo corren por el lado de ser ” el sanjuanino mas porteño”.

Hace unos meses , Orrego se hizo conocido por no dar quórum  en la Cámara de Diputados para el tratamiento de la moratoria de jubilación de de mas de 10 mil coprovincianos. A la vez,  el diputado sanguino había sido apuntado por tampoco apoyar un régimen especial previsional para los trabajadores vitivinícolas.

Recordemos que el fallo de la Corte Suprema inhabilitó a Sergio Uñac para la reelección y por eso enviará a la pelea a su hermano. Desde el peronismo esperan un resultado positivo como lo fue la votación en la provincia de Tucumán.

Sergio Uñac anunció que no se quedará de brazos cruzados y competirá en las primarias abiertas, simultáneas y obligatorias (PASO) nacionales del próximo 13 de agosto como primer precandidato a senador nacional por Unión por la Patria

 

 

 