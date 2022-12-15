En Santa Cruz aprovecharon la semifinal con Croacia para aprobar el Presupuesto

La política suele utilizar la primavera mundialista para muchas cosas. En este caso, la Legislatura de Santa Cruz, la provincia gobernada por Alicia Kirchner, aprobó el Presupuesto para 2023 minutos antes del partido con Croacia.

En el plenario, que duró casi dos horas y con la mitad del cuerpo legislativo participando de manera remota, gran parte de las críticas provinieron de la oposición, que cuestionaron una desproporcionada designación de fondos para la obra pública entre los municipios, así como la falta de federalización de los recursos. Otro punto en el que se estuvo de acuerdo es que durante todo el año un nuevo régimen de coparticipación no se haya discutido en el recinto.