En su viaje a Paraguay, Alberto hizo una llamativa escala en Posadas, la ciudad de Fabiola Yañez

El avión oficial estuvo 30 minutos en esa ciudad misionera.

El lunes pasado, el presidente Alberto Fernández viajó a Paraguay y se reunió con el presidente de ese país, Mario Abdo Benítez. Juntos visitaron visitar las obras de maquinización del brazo Añá Cuá, que permitirá incrementar la producción de energía de la central hidroeléctrica de Yacyretá.

Las crónicas de ese día destacaron los discursos de ambos mandatarios y las redes se divirtieron con una referencia del Presidente a los jugadores argentinos, especialmente a Néstor Ortigoza, un argentino que jugó para la Selección paraguaya.

Alberto viajó junto a Fabiola Yañez en el Tango 11, uno de los aviones oficiales. Lo que no había trascendido es que el avión hizo una llamativa escala de 30 minutos en Posadas, antes de arribar a la ciudad de Ayolas (AYO), Paraguay. “La distancia entre ambos aeropuertos es de 87 km (15 minutos de vuelo)”, destacó el periodista Federico Teijeiro. Y agregó que la escala no estaba en el plan de vuelo. 

A nadie se le escapa que Yañez tiene su familia en Posadas.

La situación se habría repetido el 27 de mayo. Ese día, el tango 11 realizó el siguiente recorrido: El Palomar (EPA 09:17) – Tucumán (TUC 11:02). Luego, Tucumán – Posadas (PSS 15:32) y Aeroparque (AEP).

Pero hay otros antecedentes. Durante la pandemia, la primera dama utilizó uno de los aviones de la flota presidencial para viajar al menos seis veces a esa ciudad. 