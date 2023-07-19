En una escena de al serie 2001 , De la Rúa aplaude a Patricia

La comparación con la ficción la trajo un lilito armando un recrudecimiento de la interna . Cómo la deja la serie a la candidata .

La serie 2001 fue puesta de ejemplo por un lilito para hacer ver que si ganase Patricia se podrían repetir hechos calamitosos como aquella crisis de gobernabilidad . Fue el dirigente Juan Manuel López fue apoyado por Carrió en sus dichos y rreactivó la interna entre duros Halcones y moderados.

En la ficción que s puede ver por la plataforma start plus , hay una escena en la que ya un De la Rúa asilado, debilitado, aplaude en Olivos a Patricia cuando esta estaba defendiendo al gobierno en el programa Hora Clave, rivalizando con el sindicalista Hugo Moyano. Se escucha decir al actor que hace de Chupete: “muy bien la Piba”, con un  Santibañez que no puede creer la desconexión del entonces presidente.

El debate entre Patricia y Moyano se produjo en verdad en al tele , moderado por Mariano Grondona y es el día de hoy que se recuerda como uno de los grandes momentos televisivos.

 