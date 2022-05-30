Encuentros cercanos del tercer tipo en TV: Grabois-Milei y Samid-Maslatón

El primer choque fue organizado por Fontevecchia y el segundo por Crónica HD. Show, política y sopresas.

Jorge Fontevecchia se aburrió de las charlas kilométricas con un solo entrevistado y se está abriendo a un show más televisivo. Por ello, juntó a dos antagonistas que sorpresivamente se trataron con mucho respeto. Grabois y Milei chocaron sin interrupciones y hasta el libertario le lanzó un guiño amistoso: “¿Te puedo llamar Juan aunque vos me digas por el apellido?”.

En Puro Periodismo se dio este “encuentro cercano del tercer tipo” televisivo. Fontevecchia vendió el debate como dos ideas supuestamente tan distintas desde su radicalización encuentran puntos en común con la seducción de estar afuera de la “caja” (sistema).

 

Otro round especial lo protagonizaron el peronista matarife Alberto Samid y el libertario Carlos Maslatón. También se mostraron empáticos a tal punto que compartirán un asado. En Crónica HD la carne libertaria se cocinó a fuego lento.

 