Un empresario enfrentado al Chiqui aspira a un lugar en el gobierno de Milei

El empresario en cuestión tiene una guerra abierta con el presidente de la AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia. Por ese conflicto, hay demandas cruzadas en varios fueros. En una de esas causas, circuló el rumor que lo habían allanado, pero el protagonista salió a desmentirlo. Mientras tanto, las causas contra Tapia se fueron cerrando durante la campaña a medida que crecían las chances de Sergio Massa de llegar a la Rosada.

Pero el domingo todo cambió. Tapia había jugado fuerte y quedó muy expuesto con el triunfo de Javier Milei. Paradojas del destino, su enemigo tiene alguna chance de meterse en el gobierno del libertario. Durante semanas se mencionó que le interesaba la Secretaría de Deportes y Turismo. Si se confirma, sería una bomba para el mundo del fútbol.

 