Enojos entre una conductora y un panelista

Ella viene monopolizando las entrevistas y cada vez tiene menos pie los panelistas, que generalmente quedan para el cierre en uno segundos de reflexión, Uno de los invitados al programa exigió que el prestigioso periodista no estuviera presente en el reportaje. Avisado por al producción , el susodicho tuvo un acto de hidalguía. Dijo que de ser así no iba a asistir al programa y así fue. Ahora, hay que ver cómo quedan las cosas entre la conductora y el periodista rebelde.