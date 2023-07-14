Entre aceites y yerba, Larreta escenificó como bajaría la inflación si es presidente

Dio una performance en un super de Morón. Trata de salir de la confrontación con Patricia.

En el supermercado El Económico, de Morón, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta escenificó cómo bajaría la inflación si llegase al gobierno. En una nueva incursión en la provincia de Buenos Aires, uno de los candidatos de Juntos pegó sobre la credibilidad de la nueva medición del Indec que marcó una desaceleración inflacionaria con un 6% de junio.

Según el Jefe de gobierno va a instrumentar 9 medidas como controlar el déficit fiscal, eliminar impuestos, y recuperar el crédito entre otras generalidades. “De lo único que podemos estar seguros, en medio de esta incertidumbre, es que los precios van a volver a subir”, señaló a modo de descripción de la dura realidad.

Su equipo de comunicación siempre busca comerciantes o empresarios con afinidad política para hacer terminales de campaña de forma empática.

Por un momento dejó de rivalizar ante su oponente interno dentro de Juntos (Patricia) para subir al ring a Sergio Massa. Sectores de la oposición creen que el gobierno retocó un poco el índice inflacionario para tener oxígeno hacia las PASO.

Igualmente, la inflación real en la góndola sigue castigando de manera despiadada a los trabajadores. Cualquier artículo de primera necesidad sale mínimo mil pesos.

 

 

 

 

 

 