Entre la gira espiritual , Milei tendrá que ver si quiere resetear su prematuro gobierno

El presidente aborda la política como si fuera una cuestión de fe. La famosa dinamita que pregona comienza a erosionar su credibilidad.

Entre Israel y Roma el presidente se va a empapar de espiritualidad. Lloró en leo Muro de los Lamentos . Todavía resta la foto con el Papa Francisco.  Algo insinúa que no será local en el Vaticano.

“La caridad de Mama Antula, sobre todo en el servicio a los más necesitados, hoy se impone con gran fuerza, en medio de esta sociedad que corre el riesgo de olvidar que el individualismo radical es el virus más difícil de vencer “, señaló Francisco previo a la canonizacion de la primera Santa argentina.

Cuando regrese al país, Milei debería pensar seriamente el reseteo de su gobierno con el inevitable cambio de gabinete. Más allá de lo que considera traidores , después del fracaso de la Ley Omnibus, hay ministros que no funcionan.

Un claro ejemplo lo representa la inexperta ministro de Capital Humano, Sandra Pettovello, quien está demorando la compra de alimentos a los sectores sumergidos en la pobreza. Ha priorizado como gesto antes de la foto con el Papa , renovar el contrato con Cáritas pero la iglesia por si solo ya no llegar a sectores vulnerables como antes.

Milei la considera una amiga personal La funcionaria , hasta hace poco una productora de medios, es de las pocas que puede llegar al presidente sin intermediarios.

El reseteo debería ser , más allá de cambios de algunos nombres , de concepción sobre el discernimiento de cómo funciona el sistema democrático, y esto no es una cuestión de “castas”.

En su discurso inaugural , dándole la espalda al Congreso , Milei fue construyendo un camino a la negación de los consensos , que tuvo su ultimo capitulo , por ahora, con el retiro de la ley Omnibus cuando la oposición fue cambiando algunos artículos en particular del mega paquete.

Ahora, amenaza con gobernar por decreto , con facultades especiales y hasta convocar a un. plebiscito para ver si la gente lo sigue acompañando. Esta última es una herramienta constitucional aportada por la reforma del 94, empero hay mitad de la biblioteca que sostiene sus limites para ser abordada.

Hay dudas sobre temas de tipo penal y presupuestario o qué conlleven la idea de reformas radicales.  Para se vinculante debe ser aprobada la Consulta or las dos Cámaras del Congreso, cuestión que parece imposible en las actuales circunstancias.

Entonces les quedará una carta brava que es convocarla por la vía de decreto y no vinculante. De ir por ese camino , el presidente tendrá un testero significativo de como va la paciencia de los argentinos , muchos Der ellos sus votantes, y las verdaderas posibilidades de continuar con el fuerte ajuste a la economia.

Horacio Caride