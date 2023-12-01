Entretelones de la visita de Milei a Chiche

El presidente electo tuvo un gesto humano con quien lo entrevistó durante la última campaña.

El presidente electo, Javier Milei, visitó a Chiche Gelblung quien permanece convaleciente con un delicado problema renal. Lo hizo tras estar peleado por varias semanas, ya que el ganador de las elecciones había interpretado que el periodista le había jugado sucio en la última entrevista. Desde ese día no hablaban, pese a que Chiche insistentemente quiso acercar posiciones. 

Con casi 80 años a cuesta, Chiche permanece internado y en las últimas horas dio señales de cierta mejoría.

Milei se comunicó con la esposa del legendario comunicador, Cristina, y arregló visitarlo. Dicen que Chiche, que también tiene dificultades para caminar, se vio visiblemente conmovido por la visita del elegido presidente.

 