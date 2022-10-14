Entrenamiento en medios para la novia de Larreta pensando en la campaña

Milagros Maylin, la novia del jefe de Gobierno porteño, ya está siendo sometida a un intenso media coaching.

Milagros Maylin, la novia del jefe de Gobierno porteño, es sometida a un intenso media coaching, un entrenamiento para enfrentar a los medios de comunicación.

El propio Rodriguez Larreta admitió por estas horas en público que la joven funcionaria de su gobierno “se involucrará en la campaña”. Antes de someterla a la mirada inquisitoria de los medios, en el larretismo no quieren dejar nada librado al azar.

El jefe de Gobierno oficializó esta semana su romance con Milagros en una entrevista con Luis Novaresio. La joven tiene 36 años y se desempeña como Secretaría de Bienestar Integral, con dedicación especial a las personas de tercera edad. La relación venía manteniéndose oculta hace por lo menos seis meses ya que era muy reciente su separación con Bárbara Diez.

Los asesores en comunicación no quedaron del todo conformes con el discurso del blanqueo. No es un tema menor teniendo en cuenta que Larreta entrena mucho sus discursos.