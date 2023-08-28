“Es ahora Patricia”

Canosa creo otro género periodístico . “El periodismo militante explícito”. Hasta aquí existía el disimulado. Su verborragia e intensidad reclamándole coraje a Patricia Bullrich quedará en los anales de la campañas políticas del nuevo Milenio. Fue el video que se viralizó de Vivi por La Nación +.

 