“Es evidente que había mas gente”: la familia de Fabián Gutiérrez espera respuestas en el juicio oral

Los abogados querellantes ofrecieron 46 testigos.

Los abogados que representan a la familia de Fabián Gutierrez, el ex secretario de Cristina Kirchner asesinado y tortuado, van al juicio oral con la expectativa de encontrar más responsables. Hasta ahora están procesados Facundo Zaeta, Pedro Monzón y Facundo Gómez, pero siempre existió la sospecha que participaron más personas.

Los abogados Sandro Levín y Gabriel Giordano adelantaron que presentarán una lista de 46 testigos de cara al juicio, quienes podrían aportar información relevante en el debate. “Posterior al hecho, hay un intervalo de tiempo en el que hubo terceros que borraron los rastros del delito. Es evidente que participó más gente, que puede surgir en el juicio o de la investigación solicitada a Narvarte” aseguró Giordano en declaraciones a La Opinión Austral.

Los abogados de la familia también adelantaron que presentarán un registro fílmico en el que se reproduciría como fue el crimen en sí. “Cómo fue el hecho, cómo se retiraron del lugar, cómo lo llevaron a la otra casa, es una reconstrucción que pone en evidencia la fragmentación de las declaraciones indagatorias”, explicaron los abogados.

La noche del 2 de julio del 2020, a Fabián Gutiérrez le pegaron con un palo en la cabeza en el parietal izquierdo, lo maniataron, le propinaron golpes en la cara y en el cuerpo y lo ahorcaron varias veces con un cable, hasta ahogarlo. Post mortem le dieron puntazos en el cuello. Murió por asfixia mecánica, de acuerdo a los datos que se extrae de la pericias forenses que constan en la causa. Según el procesamiento quienes lo mataron buscaban dinero en efectivo en grandes cantidades. Nunca se encontró rastros de ese tesoro que buscaban.