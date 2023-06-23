¿ Es Pagano o Wanda?

No debe ser fácil decirle que si a Milei. Quizás esa metamorfosis genere cambios físicos y mentales.¿ Qué le pasó a Marcela Pagano en esta foto? Ojos de otro colos , cambio de look. Todo muy Wanda. La periodista aseguró que aceptó ser candidata a diputada por los Libertarios con orgullo.”Voy a trabajar en un espacio político donde hay personas reales y no una élite que desconoce lo que sufrimos la mayoría de los argentinos”, dijo en una carta pública.