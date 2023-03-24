Escándalo: Burlando aparece en un spot junto a uno de los asesinos de José Luis Cabezas

El abogado fue abogado de los condenados por ese crimen. Qué dijo cuando le preguntaron.

Fernando Burlando arrancó su campaña política con un escándalo difícil de remontar. En su primer spot, que primero había trascendido por su musculosa, de lo ve junto a José Luis Auge, uno de los asesinos del fotógrafo José Luis Cabezas y a quien defendió en esa causa. Auge aparece como un vecino más que se acerca a Burlando, pero no lo es.

Por el crimen de Cabezas, la justicia condenó a Auge a prisión perpetua, junto a otros 8 acusados. Pero todos los culpables quedaron en libertad.

Burlando fue interrogado en el programa de Jorge Fontevecchia pero repitió varias veces que no había reconocido a su ex cliente. “Ese caso fue hace muchos años. Yo, así como visité este lugar, también estuve en otros asentamientos. Esa fue un poco la idea de esta campaña. Se acerca gente de todo tipo. Esa es parte de la realidad argentina. Nos guste o no nos guste. En definitiva, la realidad argentina es gente que son trabajadores, gente que son trabajadores y han tenido antecedentes, gente de todo tipo. Yo no soy autoridad para cancelar a nadie, no me interesa serlo. No es ni dar un paso adelante, ni siquiera yo soy el indicado de juzgar. Nunca fue mi tarea juzgar a la gente. Pero esa es la realidad argentina. Si queremos negarla, o si no queremos verla, es otra cosa”, intentó explicar.

Auge fue integrante de la denominada “Banda de Los Hornos” que asesinó a Cabezas (llamados así porque eran oriundos de la localidad platense de Los Hornos). Al igual que sus cómplices Sergio González, Horacio Braga y Héctor Retana (ya fallecido) fueron condenados en febrero de 2000 por la Cámara de Dolores a prisión perpetua, en un debate en el que, además, recibieron reclusión perpetua el policía Gustavo Prellezo, el oficial Aníbal Luna, el oficial Sergio Camaratta, y el entonces custodio del empresario Alfredo Yabrán, Gregorio Rí­os.

En noviembre de 2003, el Tribunal de Casación bonaerense redujo significativamente las condenas impuestas y, gracias a la ley del “2×1″ entonces vigente, “Los Horneros”, con excepción de Retana que murió en la cárcel, fueron beneficiados con morigeraciones de la prisión.

En 2007, tanto Braga como Auge habían violado las condiciones de prisión domiciliaria y por orden de la Justicia habían regresado a prisión, pero tiempo después volvieron a ser excarcelados.