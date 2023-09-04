Escándalo en el acto organizado por la vice de Milei: intentaron prohibir el ingreso de los medios

Unos 50 periodistas quedaron retenidos hasta que se los autorizó a ingresar.

El acto organizado por la candidato a vice de Javier Milei, Victoria Villarruel, para “homenajear a las víctimas del terrorismo” de los 70 casi termina en un escándalo. A la tensión que había en los alrededores de la Legislatura se le sumó la decisión de los organizadores de impedir el ingreso de los medios. Durante una hora, unos 50 periodistas estuvieron retenidos en la Legislatura porteña. Finalmente pudieron ingresar.

La directiva para impedir el ingreso de los periodistas habría llegado de parte de Lucia Montenegro, que responde a Ramiro Marra.

Alrededor del edificio se reforzó la seguridad porque hubo una movilización de militantes de izquierda, que repudiaron el homenaje activado por los libertarios.

 