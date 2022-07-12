Escándalo en La Banda: un funcionario reveló los “oscuros negocios” del ex intendente

Se filtraron audios del presidente del Concejo Deliberante.

“Si pudiera mandarlo preso, lo mando preso al pelado de Mirolo”, comienza uno de los audios. Y agrega: “Hasta edificios de 8 pisos tiene en la calle Libertad al número 30 (sic) a 30 metros del parque,…, pero no sé qué proporción es de él….. Robaba a un promedio de $ 15 millones de pesos mensual, imagínate 4 años”.

El que habla es el presidente del Concejo Deliberante de la ciudad de La Banda, Dagoberto Díaz, y el apuntado es Guillermo Mirolo, quien renunció este año como intendente y rápidamente fue designado como Vicepresidente de Ferrocarriles Argentinos Sociedad del Estado (FASE), un cargo que lo obligó a mudarse a la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. 

Mirolo estuvo ocho años al frente de la intendencia. Alguien le pidió que se vaya luego de una pésima elección. La relación con sus ex aliados no terminó bien.

Los dichos del presidente del Concejo Deliberante desataron un escándalo en Santiago del Estero y un abogado ya pidió que intervenga la Justicia. La denuncia apunta a un posible enriquecimiento ilícito del ex intendente.