Escándalo en Santiago del Estero: una lista presentó avales con personas fallecidas

Una de las personas anotadas es un ex intendente de la ciudad de Pinto, fallecido en 2018.

La Justicia Electoral de Santiago del Estero detectó un dato insólito en la lista presentada por Patricia Bullrich en ese distrito. Según trascendió a través de varios medios locales, en los avales se habrían utilizado 12 personas fallecidas. Una de ellas, según trascendió, es el ex intendente de la ciudad de Pinto, Guillermo Ganón, fallecido en 2018.

El Tribunal Federal con Competencia Electoral oficializó un total de once listas para participar de las Presidenciales y legislativas en Santiago del Estero y le dio 24 horas a otras nueve listas para subsanar errores de forma. Según publicó el sitio DiariodeSantiago.com, además la Justicia electoral dio por no no formalizadas seis listas por errores insalvables:

  1. a) Que la Alianza Juntos por el Cambio, presentó en tiempo y forma resolución de la Junta Electoral y demás documentación pertinente a la nómina de precandidatos/as de la lista FUERZA POR EL CAMBIO Que de la resolución de la Junta Electoral aludida surge que en su punto 1° se resuelve: rechazar la oficialización de la lista en cuestión, cuyas constancias obran en el Expte. N° 6421/2023 “JUNTOS POR EL CAMBIO S/ COMUNICACIÓN DE LISTAS OFICIALIZADAS DE PRECANDIDATOS- LISTA B- FUERZA DEL CAMBIO”.
  2. b) Lista C “ENCUENTRO CON LA GENTE”, perteneciente al Partido ENCUENTRO REPUBLICANO FEDERAL
  3. c) Lista D “DIGNIDAD SANTIAGO”, perteneciente al Partido ENCUENTRO REPUBLICANO FEDERAL
  4. d) Lista A “FRENTE JOVEN” perteneciente a la agrupación política PROYECTO JOVEN .
  5. e) Lista B “VIABLES”, perteneciente al PARTIDO FRENTE PATRIOTA FEDERAL no presentó documentación.
  6. f) Lista E “RECONSTRUCCIÓN AUTONOMISTA” perteneciente a la agrupación política PARTIDO AUTONOMISTA sin presentación.

 