Escándalo: en pleno debate, un candidato se llevó una agenda de la gobernadora de Río Negro y quedó grabado

Ocurrió durante el debate de los candidatos a intendente de Bariloche, en un set de TV.

El debate entre los candidatos a intendente de Bariloche tuvo un final inesperado. La gobernadora de Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, que se presenta como candidata a intendenta, se olvidó una agenda y unos anteojos en el estudio de canal 6, donde se hizo el debate. Cuando volvieron al lugar, ya no estaban. Las cámaras mostraron que se lo había llevado uno de los candidatos. Insólito.

Se trata de Lihue Bariggi Amara, un joven abogado de 30 años que se presenta como candidato de Somos Futuro, según publicó el diario de Rio Negro.

Cuando se comunicaron con el joven, adujo que se había confundido y les ofreció que vayan a buscarlo a su casa al día siguiente, pudo saber este medio.  Allegados a la gobernadora fueron a una dirección pero el dato estaba equivocado. Minutos después, finalmente lo encontraron en otro domicilio.

Las elecciones en Bariloche son este domingo y compiten 12 candidatos Solo dos son mujeres, la médica Andrea Galaverna, ex defensora del Pueblo, y la actual gobernadora de Río Negro. También compiten el sindicalista mercantil Wálter Cortés (Partido Unión y Libertad), el vecinalista y actual concejal Pablo Chamatrópulos (Sumamos por Bariloche), el doctor en física Armando Aligia (Frente de Izquierda y los Trabajadores), el médico y legislador por el peronismo Ramón Chiocconi (Nos Une Río Negro) y el militar retirado ytitular de la CEB Carlos Aristegui (por Juntos por el Cambio).

 