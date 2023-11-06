Escandalosa cercanía de Brancatelli con la 12 de Di Zeo

El periodista k apareció en la avanzada de los barras que ingresaron al estadio de Río. Polémica.

Las imágenes de la televisión mostraron el ingreso de los barras de la 12, liderados por Rafa Di Zeo. En medio de la marabunta, el periodista Diego Brancatelli se mostró como un integrante de los barras de Boca.

El integrante de C5N aclaró que entró con los polémicos barras para hacer algunas imágenes de cobertura. No pareció la actitud.

Brancatelli viene asistiendo a todos los eventos futboleros que se disputan en el exterior. Como cuando estuvo casi todo el Mundial de Qatar, alentando a la Selección. Recibió por esos videos viajeros mucho repudio de la corriente anti k en las redes.