Esmeralda dice que quiere sacar a patadas a los Saguier

En una entrevista con Chiche , en canal 9, Esmeralda Mitre lanzó toda su artillería pesada con el Directorio de la Nación. “Los quiero echar a patadas, como acto de justicia o venganza”, soltó la actriz e hija de Bartolomé Mitre. La accionista , que logró ingresar al diario por uj fallo favorable d ella justicia , volvió a remarcar supuestas irregularidades como que no figura en la IGJ requerida a los Saguier,

Los salpicó de denunciando que habrían recibido aportes políticos del macrismo y de empresarios anti k , de unos 50 millones de dólares, para lanzar el canal de noticias. Al mismo tiempo , resaltó que la vice presidenta , Victoria Villarruel, visitó la redacción sin figurar institucionalmente como invitada. La data para Esmeralda es motivo de sospechas.