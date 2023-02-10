Esmeralda fue a Bendita y dijo que rechazó estar en el Hotel de los Famosos

La directiva de La Nación actuó de panelista de Bendita. Sacó a relucir toda su estridencia , cantando , bailando y tirado frases polémicas. Reveló que la habían llamado para ser parte del Hotel de los Famosos. Esmeralda señaló que desistió del reality por no ser compatible con su nuevo rol en el diario de los Mitre.

A la vez , se despachó contra el 13 al afirmar que ” ese canal está en picada”. Beto Casella celebró tenerla de invitada.  Su intervención garpó con creces para el objetivo de Bendita . Hasta disparó munición gruesa contra Alfa   ¿ Se quedará en el programa del 9?