Esmeralda Mitre recibió una carta documento de La Nación +

Según la hija de Bartolomé , La Nación + le estaría exigiendo que se llamé a silencio y que el mandaron una carta documento. La advertencia de los socios mayoritarios será contestada por el abogado de Esmeralda, Daniel Llermanos. Se la convocó a una reunión conciliatoria para el próximo 28 de Junio.