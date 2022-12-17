Esmeralda Mitre ya camina como candidata por Tigre

La actriz viene coqueteando con el kirchnerismo.

Esmeralda Mitre ya se muestra como posible candidata. Esta semana visitó un centro de jubilados en el barrio La Paloma, de El Talar,  y se interiorizó sobre las tareas que se desarrollan en el lugar. Estuvo acompañada del referente massista Luis Samyn Ducó.

“Estoy haciendo acciones y acercándome a la gente para ver que necesitan realmente. Es necesario tener más empatía con ellos y poder colaborar de alguna manera”, le dijo al portal Norte Online.

Pero se mostró cautelosa sobre sus ambiciones políticas. “Es muy temprano para decir en que puedo aportar. Simplemente voy a ser genuina, estar con la gente, escucharlos y tratar de ayudarlos de la manera que fuera”, sostuvo.