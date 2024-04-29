Esmeralda se quedó en un demo y no debuta en el 9

Iba a hacer un programa de entretenimiento por el canal de Víctor Santa María. Se enojó porque no le dieron el sí a otras ideas que tenía en danza como hacer la competencia del Bailando de Tinelli. Indudablemente , la directiva de la Nación no está teniendo idea de presupuestos que maneja la tv abierta mucho mas acotados y de hecho América no puede seguir bancando la fiesta de Marcelo. Conclusión: Esmeralda afuera y entra Coco Sily para hacer el clásico programa de entretenimientos , barato y rendidor.