Espinoza contraataca y denuncia a su ex secretaria por lavado y espionaje

El intendente de La Matanza apuntó contra Melody Rakauskas, la mujer que lo denunció por abuso sexual.

La Municipalidad de La Matanza denunció en la justicia federal a Melody Rakauskas, la mujer que denunció el intendente, por lavado de dinero e espionaje ilegal, según reveló el periodista Rodrigo Alegre.

Melody es la mujer que había denunciado al intendente Fernando Espinoza por abuso sexual. Espinoza fue procesado y ahora el caso llegó a la Cámara del Crimen, que debe decidir si ratifica ese fallo.

Este lunes, casualmente, el fiscal general de la Cámara, Mauricio Viera, pidió que el tribunal confirme el procesamiento. Dijo que los dichos de la víctima y los elementos que hay en el expediente alcanzan para confirmar el procesamiento y que el expediente pase a la etapa de juicio oral.

En paralelo, la joven que trabajó por unos días en la Municipalidad salió a contar que el año pasado sufrió una suerte de atentado, cuando la quisieron chocar en plena ciudad de Buenos Aires. “Era una camioneta de un empleado del Servicio Penitenciario, me impactó tres veces”, contó en LN+.