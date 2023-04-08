Espinoza reapareció en un merendero

Luego de una semana caliente en La Matanza por el crimen del colectivero, y la posterior agresión a Sergio Berni y la crisis política del Frente de Todos, el intendente Fernando Espinoza reapareció en un comedero, sin contacto con los medios.

“Este tipo tiene un problema con la gente y lo llevan a un merendero, donde nadie le va a hacer ninguna pregunta punzante y, además, el jefe del lugar debe ser un puntero de él. A pesar del armado, el político cree que lo que está haciendo marca la diferencia”, opinó Carlos Pagni en una entrevista con LN+.