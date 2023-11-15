Espionaje: Zanchetta tenía contactos con un espía de la banda de Marcelo D’Alessio

Se trata de “Rolo” Barreiro, un ex agente de inteligencia que estuvo en la ex SIDE hasta 2016.

El escándalo del espionaje sigue sumando protagonistas. El espía Ariel Zanchetta no solo tuvo contactos con los tres espías de la ex SIDE que menciona en su dictamen el fiscal Gerardo Pollicita. También se comunicaba con el ex agente de inteligencia Hugo Rolando “Rolo” Barreiro, quien está siendo juzgado junto a Marcelo D’Alessio.

Entre 2015 y 2016, Zanchetta y “Rolo” Barreiro tuvieron contactos telefónicos, según una fuente con acceso a ese expediente.

Barreiro estuvo detenido por la causa de espionaje. En el celular de D’Alessio aparecía agendado como “Rolo de la DEA”. Ya fue condenado por la extorsión al empresario Gabriel Traficante. En ese expediente, Traficante relató que D’Alessio le decía que no se preocupara “porque el que dirige todo es un amigo suyo”. Justamente, “Rolo” Barreiro.

El fiscal Bidone aseguró que conoció a D’Alessio a través de Barreiro, a quien tenía contactado con alguien de los servicios de inteligencia. “Conocí a Marcelo D’Alessio hacia fines de 2016, me lo presentó Rolando Barreiro, que trabajaba en la AFI (estuvo en la agencia desde abril de 2002 hasta mayo de 2016 según consta en los registros, es decir, que ya no trabajaba ahí al momento de la presentación). Barreiro también trabajó conmigo en la investigación del Triple Crimen, en la que intervine como fiscal. Me presentó a D’Alessio como una persona que podría brindar información sobre ese caso como de las empresas vinculadas, datos que luego resultaron de utilidad”, admitió Bidone.